Movie crew finds woman shot to death near I-285 underpass, police investigating

Atlanta police are on the scene of the deadly shooting of a woman near an Interstate 285 underpass early Thursday morning.

SKYFOX 5 saw multiple police vehicles and the body of a woman on Harwell Road and Collier Drive near the interstate.

APD Lt. Andrew Smith said a movie production crew found the body at around 5:30 a.m. and flagged down a police officer.

According to Smith, the woman was shot multiple times. Officers are working to identify the victim.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a fight between the woman and the gunman at a bus station nearby. The shooter is believed to have run off on foot.

Homicide detectives blocked off the roadway while they canvassed the area looking for any evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the Atlanta Police Department.

