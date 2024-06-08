Norcross woman wanted for arson in 2 fires caught

article

Investigators have caught the 61-year-old woman accused of intentionally setting two homes on fire in Norcross on June 1.

Hong T. Huynh was arrested in connection to house fires in the 6000 block of Buckingham Court NW and a little over three miles away in the 1300 block of Turners Ridge Drive.

One person was injured, two families were displaced and there was "moderate damage" to the houses.

Officials have not yet released Hong's suspected motive. She is currently being held without bond.