Norcross 61-year-old woman wanted for arson

Investigators are looking for a 61-year-old woman accused of intentionally setting two homes on fire in Norcross over the weekend, according to the Gwinnett County Fire Marshal's Office.

Gwinnett County Fire was called to a home engulfed in flames in the 6000 block of Buckingham Court NW in Norcross at 5:45 a.m. on Saturday, June 1. The 911 caller said their neighbor's garage was on fire.

As the team worked on putting that fire out and tending to an injured resident, another house fire was reported a little over three miles away in the 1300 block of Turners Ridge Drive.

This fire was called in at 6:04 a.m. The caller told 911 that her home was on fire and it was spreading to a car in the driveway.

The team determined this fire had an exterior source. By 6:20 a.m., it was under control with moderate damage. One person was treated for injuries.

In the first fire, a family of four was displaced. In the second fire, four adults and two minors were displaced. The American Red Cross is helping both families.

Fire investigators have reason to believe 61-year-old Hong T. Huynh, who is from Norcross, set both fires on purpose. Multiple warrants have been issued for her arrest.

There has been no word on a motive.

Anyone with more information on both cases is encouraged to contact the Gwinnett County Fire Investigations Section at 678-518-4890 or the Georgia Arson Control Hotline at 1-800-282-5804. Georgia Arson Control, Inc. offers a reward of UP TO $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible.