Undercover operation in Henry County nets 17 arrests for sex-related crimes

The Brief Seventeen people were arrested in "Operation Burn Notice," a multi-agency undercover effort targeting sex traffickers and buyers in Henry County, Georgia. Charges range from pandering and trafficking to drug possession, firearm violations, and obstruction; suspects range in age from 17 to 59. The operation was designed to reduce demand for commercial sex and identify traffickers, with additional arrests and charges possible as the investigation continues.



Seventeen people have been arrested as part of "Operation Burn Notice," a multi-agency undercover investigation targeting sex traffickers and commercial sex buyers in the Henry County area.

What we know:

The operation was led by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigations, and required months of coordination. Officials say the goal was to reduce demand for commercial sex while also identifying and arresting pimps and traffickers.

The arrests, announced Tuesday, include individuals from Georgia, North Carolina, and Washington state. Charges range from pandering and pimping to drug offenses, firearm violations, and obstruction of law enforcement. Two suspects were taken into custody on fugitive in-state warrants.

Among those arrested:

The following people were arrested and charged:

Irven Ivan Aguirre, age 30, of Hampton; charged with Pandering.

Cerome Camele Randall Belgrave, age 39, of Loganville; charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

Daury Cabrera, age 23, of Everett; charged with Pandering.

Timothy Crow, age 40, of Locust Grove; charged with Pandering.

Trenton Herbert, age 27, of McDonough; charged with Pandering.

Henry Kik Tung Ling, age 57, of Griffin; charged with Pandering.

Anthony Morris, age 35, of Ellenwood; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant.

Harry Moore, age 59, of Pine Lake; charged with Pandering and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Courtland Sadler, age 26, of Gastonia; charged with Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Possession of Marijuana Less Than One Ounce, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Theft by Receiving Stolen Property.

James Saad, age 44, of Raleigh; charged with Pandering, two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Distribute, two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Firearm or Knife During the Commission of or Attempt to Commit Certain Felonies, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Calvin Sanchez, age 29, of Smyrna; charged with Pandering.

Terrie Satterwhite, age 26, of Decatur; arrested on a Fugitive In-State Warrant and charged with Pimping and Trafficking in Persons.

Zarreon Smith, age 17, of Griffin; charged with Pandering.

Jason Starr, age 51, of Locust Grove; charged with Pandering.

Patrick Earl Trotman-El, age 41, of Ellenwood; charged with Pandering and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Willian Jose Torres-Mendez, age 25, of Lawrenceville; charged with Obstruction of Law Enforcement.

Charles Jacob Wood, age 48, of McDonough; charged with Pandering.

What they're saying:

Authorities say those arrested ranged in age from 17 to 59 and traveled to Henry County to either buy or sell sex. More arrests and charges may follow as the investigation continues.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to contact the GBI’s Human Exploitation and Trafficking (HEAT) Unit at 404-270-8433 or the Henry County Police Department at 770-288-8288. Human trafficking can also be reported to Georgia’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-ENDHTGA.

Anonymous tips are accepted through the GBI website or the See Something, Send Something mobile app.