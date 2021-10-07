Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until MON 5:25 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
3
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 8:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Flash Flood Watch
until FRI 12:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County

No protest allowed after Confederate flag spotted on high school campus

By
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Floyd County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Planned protest after video of Confederate flag on campus shutdown

Students are still planning a silent protest after a video surfaced showing fellow classmates waving a Confederate flag on the campus of Coosa High School. The organizers of the originally planned protest were told it would be considered a disruption.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga - A video shot this week showing students at a Floyd County school carrying a Confederate flag has led to frustration and disruption. Some students said they were trying to plan a protest after the incident surfaces but were shut down.

There were also a number of social media posts of past and present photos going around on social media that stirred up a lot of emotions of those who attend Coosa High School. Student Derianna Carey shared with FOX 5 the video she said she took of fellow students carrying a Confederate flag earlier this week.

"They must have felt comfortable enough to bring that to school and just wave it around like it was okay," said Carey.

PARENTS, STUDENTS OUTRAGED OVER VIDEO OF CHRISTIAN SCHOOL CLASSMATE USING RACIAL SLUR

Students say administrators at Coosa High School told them any anti-racism protests would be considered a disruption.

Students say administrators at Coosa High School told them any anti-racism protests would be considered a disruption. (FOX 5)

Carey's friend said it made her feel extremely uncomfortable.

"When I saw that video I felt horrible," said Jaylynn Murray.

School administrators acknowledged that it happened on school property. To Derianna and some of her friends, it was just the latest in what they call an ongoing problem with racism. They decided to plan an anti-racism protest.

"A quiet protest with Black Lives Matter shirts on," said Myasia Turner.

RACIAL SLUR USED BY STUDENTS BRING CALLS FOR INCREASED DIVERSITY TEACHINGS

Coosa High School

Coosa High School (FOX 5)

Word got around school. Those who were involved in organizing the protest said they were called to the office. School administrators said it caused a disruption.

A letter from the principal states: 

"School and district administrators are currently investigating this issue as well as racially motivated social media posts that were brought to our attention".

The students said they were told they could not hold a protest, but they're still planning one for Friday morning. They said it will be a silent protest across from the school.

They'll wear Black Lives Matter T-shirts.

PARENTS DEMAND COBB SCHOOLS LEADERS COMBAT ANTI-SEMITISM IN SCHOOLS

Coosa High School

Coosa High School (FOX 5)

One of the parents said over the years she's made numerous complaints about racism and discrimination in the school. She supports the student's decision to protest.

"They're showing great courage. I back them 100% because something has to change," said Jessica Murray.

School officials said there will be an increased police presence and additional staff members at Coosa High on Friday to ensure there are no disruptions to the school day.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

_____

GET BREAKING NEWS EMAIL ALERTS FROM FOX 5

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 ATLANTA APP FOR BREAKING NEWS AND WEATHER ALERTS