No limit to guests for UGA commencement ceremony, officials say

The University of Georgia announced eligible spring graduates will have no limit on the number of guests in the stands for the 2021 Spring Commencement.

The university cited public health guidance from the CDC and Georgia Department of Public Health, as well as an updated Executive Order from Gov. Brian Kemp, for the update to commencement procedures.

Graduates will receive a ticket to sit on Dooley Field, officials said.

All levels of the stadium will be open to promote social distancing, officials said, and masks will also be strongly encouraged.

Commencements start at 7:30 p.m. after gates open at 5:30 p.m. Ceremonies are spread across three days from May 13 to May 15, separated by colleges.

Commencement for graduate students is set for 10 a.m. on May 14.

