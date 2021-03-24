No appointments necessary at COVID-19 vaccination site in Columbus this week

Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency said it is currently providing COVID-19 vaccines at its Columbus mass vaccination site without appointments through the end of this week.

The site at 1 Lumpkin Blvd in Columbus is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. GEMA/HS will only accept currently-eligible patients, which expands to all Georgia adults ages 16 and older on Thursday.

If you have already made an appointment, officials ask you to adhere to that time rather than drive-up.

"We are still highly encouraging people to make appointments," said GEMA/HS Director ChrisStallings. "Having an appointment will make the process much quicker and will guarantee that you receive a vaccine. If you choose to drive-up, you are not guaranteed a vaccine as we have limited number of vaccines each day."

Appointments are required at all other vaccine sites except the Gulfstream Aerospace Site in Savannah, officials said.

Eligible Georgians can register for an appointment at a mass vaccination site at myvaccinegeorgia.com or contact local providers.

Advertisement

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.