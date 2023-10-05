NLDS rematch: Here's the Braves and Phillies' 2023 postseason schedule

The stage has been set for a highly-anticipated rematch between the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Division Series.

Thursday, the Braves announced the times for the first two games against the Phillies at home.

Both Saturday and Monday's games will be played at 6:07 p.m. as thousands of fans gather to cheer on the team at Truist Park.

Last season, the Phillies finished third in the NL East at 87-75, a full 14 games behind the 101-win Braves, only to beat them in four games in the NLDS. The Braves were even better this season with a major league-best 104 wins and a sixth straight NL East crown — clinched last month in Philadelphia — while the Phillies again earned a wild card with 90 wins.

By clinching the playoffs after 142 games, the Braves tied the 1975 Cincinnati Reds for the sixth-fewest games to clinch a postseason berth in a 162-game season, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

Atlanta reached the postseason for the sixth straight year, the second-longest streak in franchise history. The Braves won 11 straight NL East titles from 1995-2005.

Ronald Acuna Jr. #13 of the Atlanta Braves flaps his arms after hitting a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies in the sixth inning during game one of a doubleheader at Citizens Bank Park on September 11, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Expand

The schedule for the Braves and Phillies is below:

Game 1: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 7 at 6:07 p.m.

Game 2: Phillies at Braves, Monday, Oct. 9 at 6:07 p.m.

Game 3: Braves at Phillies, Wednesday, Oct. 11, time TBD

Game 4: Braves at Phillies, Thursday, Oct. 12, time TBD

Game 5: Phillies at Braves, Saturday, Oct. 14, time TBD

The Associated Press contributed to this report.