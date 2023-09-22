Nico Tortorella talks 'The Mattachine Family'

Out On Film — Atlanta’s LGBTQ Film Festival — returns for a 36th year this week, and features a star-studded lineup including the acclaimed family dramedy "The Mattachine Family."

Written by Danny and Andy Vallentine and directed by Andy Vallentine, "The Mattachine Family" tells the story of Thomas and Oscar, a couple whose foster child is returned to his birth mother; in the aftermath, they both struggle to decide what their future looks like, especially when it comes to having children.

The cast includes Juan Pablo Di Pace, Emily Hampshire, Heather Matarazzo, Jake Choi, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, and Nico Tortorella as Thomas. Tortorella will be at the Out On Film screening of "The Mattachine Family," which is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 24th at 8:15 p.m. at Landmark Midtown Art Cinema.

We recently caught up with Nico Tortorella via Zoom to chat about "The Mattachine Family" and its place in Out On Film, one of the leading LGBTQIA film festivals in the world (Note: The indie film calls under a SAG-AFTRA waiver, which is why we were able to conduct this interview with Tortorella). Click the video player in this article to watch the interview — and click here for more information about this year’s festival.