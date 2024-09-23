Nick Cannon, fans of 'Wild 'n Out' donate $25K to Rich Homie Quan's family

Nick Cannon, along with fans of his popular show Wild 'N Out, made a generous donation to the family of the late rapper Rich Homie Quan during a live show in Atlanta.

"A brother like Rich Homie Quan is somebody who is truly worth all of our tears because he put on for us," Cannon said during the show. "Every time we had him on the show, every time he was a part of this tour he rocked. He went crazy."

Reports show that Cannon presented a $25,000 donation to the rapper's family last Thursday, which included contributions of $10,000 each from the show and fans, as well as an additional $5,000 from State Farm Arena, where the show was held.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - SEPTEMBER 19: Nick Cannon (L) and Rip Micheals (R) announce a donation to the family of the late Rich Homie Quan, including his father Corey Lamar (fourth from left) and brother Rich Homie Dre (fourth from right), during the Wild ' Expand

Rich Homie Quan, whose real name was Dequantas Lamar, tragically passed away on Sept. 5, though the official cause of death has not yet been released by medical examiners.

RHQ was scheduled to perform with Nick Cannon and others at State Farm Arena. He had previously appeared on seasons 6 and 20 of Wild 'N Out.

RELATED STORIES

This act of generosity by Cannon and the Wild 'N Out community has provided support to Quan's grieving family during this difficult time.