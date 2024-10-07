Expand / Collapse search

NFA Burger named best burger in the state by Reader's Digest

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  October 7, 2024 8:31am EDT
Dunwoody
DUNWOODY, Ga. - If you're looking for the best burger in Georgia, Reader's Digest recommends heading to Dunwoody. The magazine recently named NFA Burger the best in the state on its latest list.

Operating out of a Chevron gas station, NFA Burger is known for grilling its patties to a crisp and topping them with all the classic fixings. 

The burger joint has gained attention on several occasions, being featured multiple times on Good Day Atlanta's "Burgers with Buck" segment. Even Paul Milliken has made a stop to check it out.

Celebrating sauce with NFA Burger

Billy Kramer, the founder of metro Atlanta's acclaimed NFA Burger, is launching National Sauce Day on Saturday. He visited the Good Day kitchen to chat with Brooke Zauner to whip up one of his favorite sauces.

In addition to serving up award-winning burgers, NFA Burger is also a proud partner of The Giving Kitchen, a nonprofit organization supporting food service workers in crisis.