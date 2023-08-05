2 arrests made in connection to 19-year-old Morgan Bauer's 7-year disappearance

article

Two arrests have just been made in connection to the disappearance of 19-year-old Morgan Bauer. The Porterdale Police Department announced the update in the seven-year-long search for the young woman who went missing in 2016.

Officers obtained arrest warrants for Katelyn Goble and Johnathan Alexander Warren.

Goble was arrested in Peoria, Illinois. She's been charged with concealing death and tampering with evidence. Both are felonies.

Warren was arrested in Los Angeles. He has been charged with three felonies: murder, aggravated assault and concealing death. He was also charged with tampering with evidence, a misdemeanor.

Police have not yet released the mugshots of the pair.

Just last week, Bauer's mother was telling reporters she wouldn't give up until she found the answers she needed in her daughter's disappearance.

She said federal agents and investigators swarmed a home on Broad Street in Porterdale in connection with the teen’s disappearance on Thursday, and she suspected the sudden movement in her daughter's case would unveil something big.

"They wouldn’t have done all that work to get here if there wasn’t a good reason for them to all show up," said Sherri Keenan. "Everything seems surreal."

The FBI, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Porterdale Police and entities said they found "items of evidentiary interest"—but wouldn’t say what those items were.