Newnan teen arrested in Coweta County arson investigation

Authorities have arrested a Newnan 18-year-old accused of two acts of arson in Coweta County.

Officials say their investigation started in the early morning hours of March 8, when Coweta County Fire Rescue were called to both a mobile home fire and a travel trailer fire.

While the two events were separate, officials say evidence led them to determine that they were related.

At some point in their investigation, Coweta County deputies learned that 18-year-old Ryan Morrow was involved in the fires. He was arrested shortly afterward in a nearby mobile home.

Morrow is charged with two counts of first-degree arson, reckless conduct, and criminal damage to property.