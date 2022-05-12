Newnan police seek suspected gas station burglar

article

The Newnan Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding an alleged gas station burglar.

Authorities say the incident happened May 12 at around 2:55 a.m. at the Chevron on 24 Bullsboro Drive.

Police say the suspect took multiple vape pens valued at around $1,500.

The suspect was caught on camera wearing a green top and black bottoms.

Newnan Police Department Identification Alert (Newnan Police)

The front door glass was also broken.

If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, please email Detective Smiley at smiley@cityofnewnan.org or call (770) 254-2355, ext.161.