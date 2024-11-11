Good boy! Newnan police dog sniffs out missing elderly person

article

It's all treats and belly rubs for a Newnan police dog who tracked down a missing elderly person on Veterans Day.

The Heard County Sheriff's Office reached out to the Newnan Police Department at around 1 a.m. on Monday to help search for a missing elderly person. The individual had been missing for at least five hours at that point.

Newnan Officer Lyle brought his partner, K-9 Flash, to aid the search.

After sniffing a piece of clothing, Flash was hot on the trail. Within just seven minutes, he lived up to his name. He found the missing person, who was still conscious and alert.

"It's time to give Flash a treat," a spokesperson for the Newnan Police Department posted on social media. "Job well done guys!"