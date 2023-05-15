How police captured a man accused of accused of recording women in dressing rooms, up skirts

Newnan Police are warning women that an alleged Peeping Tom has been caught, and he frequented major clothing stores with a camera hidden in his shoe. Police released video to FOX 5 they say they seized from Jesse Kline’s shoe camera as both warning to women and an appeal for witnesses and victims to come forward.

They say his shoe camera showed an angle shooting up. They say in the videos they seized, he placed his foot underneath women’s skirts and underneath dressing room doors with the camera recording. Police say his camera even captures his own face a few times, verifying to them that he was involved.

Police say a shopper spotted his foot under her dressing room door and confronted him. Sgt. Daniel Godfrey, of the Newnan Police Department, says Kline was recognized from store surveillance video at place where employees knew him as a rewards' member.

Jesse Daniel Kline (Newnan Police Department)

Police say Kline recorded women at Newnan’s Plato’s Closet, Publix, Target, TJ Maxx and Walmart.

Kline is 34 years old and has been charged with peeping Tom, a felony.

Police say if any shoppers remember him and run in with him during the month of April to give them a call.

Police stress that his camera was hidden in his shoe and he walked around with it. At no time did he hide the camera in dressing rooms or in the stores. It was always his shoe.

If you think you recognize Jesse Kline call the Newnan Police.

They say they do expect more charges in the case.