Newnan man accused of recording women in dressing rooms, up skirts

NEWNAN, Ga. - A Newnan man was arrested for spying on women in dressing rooms.

Jesse Daniel Kline, 34, was charged with peeping tom.

Newnan Police say in addition to using hidden recording devices to capture ladies trying on clothes in dressing rooms, he also was taking video up women’s skirts. This evidence was discovered during a search warrant of his home.

Police say Kline was identified after someone saw him taking video under the dressing room door at Plato’s Closet on April 25.

Recordings also show several unidentified women at the nearby TJ Max, Publix, Target, and Walmart. Investigators believe the recordings were all made during the month of April.

Anyone with information about this case or who believes they have may have been a victim is asked to call Sgt. Daniel Godfrey at 770-2542355 Extension 116 or Lt. Chris Robinson at 678-673-5404.