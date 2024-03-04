Man dies from Newnan Hooters parking lot shooting

article

Newnan police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in a Hooters parking lot early Monday morning.

Police were called to the restaurant located at 1001 Bullsboro Drive just after midnight. That's where they found the male victim who had been shot.

He was rushed to an Atlanta-area hospital where he died from his injuries just after 6 a.m.

Investigators discovered the victim and a suspect were at the restaurant together prior to the shooting. It's believed the two were involved in a verbal disagreement that turned physical.

Jacob Lee Vandiver, 28, of Fayetteville, was charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, aggravated assault and murder. He is being held at the Coweta County Jail.

Police are withholding the victim's name until the family can be notified.

Anyone with any information regarding the events that led to the shooting is encouraged to contact the police at 770-254-2355 Ext. 155 or Ext. 171.