Newnan High School student arrested for threats of 'blowing up' campus

A student who police said left two voicemail messages for Newnan High School with threats of "shooting up" and "blowing up" the campus was arrested Monday. Investigators believe this was part of an online challenge prank.

The name of the student has not been released due to their age.

Newnan police said officers were made aware of the threatening voicemails around 8 a.m. Newnan High School and the Central Education Center, along with Cougar Village, were placed in a "Code Yellow" status.

"Out of an abundance of caution, students were relocated from classes at the NHS Main Campus, CEC, and the Cougar Village Campus at CEC and all three campuses were thoroughly searched by K-9 officers with bomb and weapon dogs, as well," a letter sent home to parents and guardians from Newnan High School Principal Chase Puckett reads in part.

Officials said no devices or other credible threats were found on campus. The school was cleared by late morning to return to normal operations.

"We greatly appreciate the quick and thorough response by the Newnan Police Department, Georgia State Patrol, Atlanta Police Department, Coweta County Sheriff Department, Douglas County Sheriff Department, Georgia Tech Police Department, and other law enforcement agencies today who assisted us," Principal Puckett wrote. "We also appreciate the support of our district safety team members, parents and students as we have responded to these events. Safety continues to be our highest priority at Newnan High School, and we will always do our best to keep you informed of incidents on our campuses and in our community."

There have been a series of threats to schools across metro Atlanta in the last month. Last week, Gwinnett County arrested five students in connection to threats made on various school campuses.

