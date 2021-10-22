Deputies: 'No credible threat' after Snapchat school shooting threat to Georgia high school

Officials in Pickens County say there is no danger to local schools after a violent threat was made on social media.

The Pickens Sheriff's Office says deputies investigated a spreading Snapchat story threatening a school shooting at Pickens High School.

In their investigation, deputies determined that the creator of the image was not and never has been a student in Pickens County and no other threats have been made since the post.

At this time, officials say they have "not determined there to be any credible threat locally."

As a precaution, additional deputies are at school Friday to be a presence on campus and collect follow-up information.

