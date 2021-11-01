16-year-old charged with Clark County high school shooting threat

Police have arrested a teenager charged with threatening to commit a school shooting at his Clarke County high school.

Officers with the Athens-Clarke County Police Department say they began an investigation into the threats toward Cedar Shoals High School on Sunday.

According to investigators, multiple students and parents saw the threats on social media and contacted the police.

After an investigation, police took a 16-year-old student in custody charged with felony terroristic threats. His identity has not been released.

Investigators say there is no active threat to the high school at this time.

