Newnan cold case murder of Blake Chappell gets fresh look

Newnan Police have released a video message in the hopes of solving a 12-year-old cold murder case.

In a video news release, Newnan Police spoke directly to an anonymous person who had been sending them letters over the years. Letters with pertinent information in the case.

The victim was 17-year-old Blake Chappell who disappeared on Oct. 16, 2011. His body was discovered two months later, and it was determined he had been murdered.

This week on their social media page, Newnan Police appealed to an anonymous person who had written two letters to them over the years with information about the case. The hope is to hear from that person again.

"It is our belief that these letters were written by the same person. To the sender, you can remain anonymous, but please contact us again. We look forward to examining the information you provide to us," said Det. Marc Gonzalez with Newnan Police.

Blake Chappell, the night he disappeared, had attended a homecoming dance at Newnan High School. That was the last time he was seen in public before his disappearance.

After his body was discovered on Dec. 19, 2011, it was determined that he had been shot to death.

Newnan Police also announced in that video message on Facebook that they are assigning an additional detective to the cold case in the hopes of solving it soon and pledged that effort will continue.

"This investigation will conclude only when those responsible for the homicide Blake Chappell are held accountable and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," Gonzalez said.

If you have any information regarding the murder of 17-year-old Blake Chappell, call the Newnan Police Department.