Newnan caregiver named 'hidden hero'

Dr. Precious Goodson was a wife and teacher before she was suddenly thrust into the role of a caregiver when her husband Leonard returned home from serving in the military.

Leonard suffered mental and physical injuries and was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder.

At the time, Goodson was a technology teacher in the metro Atlanta area. She faced a tough decision, stay on the job or help her husband recover.

"I'm glad I stayed 10 years post-injury. I'd do it all over again if i had to," Goodson told FOX 5's Kaitlyn Pratt.

Goodson eventually started a blog to help others to navigate the healthcare system and find resources to improve their individual situations.

"Purpose is born out of pain," Goodson said.

FOX Corporation is proud to partner with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation during the holiday season to support caregivers through grants. Goodson was named a ‘hidden hero’ and became a recipient of the special grant.

