New surveillance video in deadly double shooting on Lenox Road

Police need help identifying three vehicles seen in the area of a deadly double shooting Tuesday morning.

On Dec. 31, police were called to the 2500 block of Lenox Road near the Interstate 85 exit and Buford Highway around 4:30 a.m. Responding officers found two men dead from gunshot wounds. The victims, identified as 28-year-old Kyle Booth and 28-year-old Bryion Edwards, both of California, were found inside a red Kia Sorento.

Friday morning, investigators released surveillance video from a vehicle that was in the area around the time of the shooting. In the videos, three other vehicles were seen in the area and police think whoever was inside may have witnessed the events leading up to the shooting, or possibly witnessed the actual shooting.

Investigators have not determined a motive or identified any suspects in the shooting but said it appeared to be targeted. They think that the Kia Sorento was traveling through the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road when the shooting happened and that the SUV rolled back onto the sidewalk.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest.

