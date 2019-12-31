2 California men found shot to death on Cheshire Bridge Road in Atlanta

Police are investigating a deadly double shooting after two men were found dead in a car on a busy Atlanta street early Tuesday morning.

Atlanta police confirmed to FOX 5 that they were called to the 2500 block of Lenox Road near the Interstate 85 exit and Buford Highway after reports of a shooting around 4:30 a.m.

When they got to the scene, police say they found two men, described to be in their 20's, dead from gunshot wounds inside a red Kia Sorento. The Fulton County medical examiner tells FOX 5 News the victims are 28-year-old Kyle Booth and 28-year-old Bryion Edwards, both of California. The violence disturbed one resident who lives in the area.

"I have lived in Buckhead for 24 years and things have just gotten out of control here," longtime resident Doreen Parks complained.

Multiple homicide investigators and an ambulance responded to the scene, with an area under the I-85 overpass being blocked off. More than 33 evidence markers have been placed on the scene. Now, police say the real work begins.

Advertisement

Investigators have not determined a motive or identified any suspects in the shooting but said it appeared to be targeted. They think that the vehicle was traveling through the intersection of Buford Highway and Lenox Road when the shooting happened and that the SUV rolled back onto the sidewalk.

"We don't have any idea who our perpetrators are. We have recovered a large amount of ballistic evidence near the intersection. So, we do believe it happened in the roadway." Lt. Andrea Webster said.

The heavy police response shut down parts of Lenox Road between Buford Highway and I-85 for hours.

If you have any information on the shooting, please call Atlanta police.