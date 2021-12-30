New lead could solve 1995 rape, murder of 14-year-old girl

article

It's been more than 25 years since Nacole Smith was killed in northwest Atlanta. Now a break in the case could bring her killer to justice.

Smith, just 14-years-old, was raped and shot to death in 1995. She had been walking to school, but turned back around after forgetting an assignment at home. She cut through the nearby wooded area, where police say she was attacked.

Her body was found on Childress Drive.

Atlanta police say homicide detectives have new information in the case. They are expected to talk more about those findings next week.