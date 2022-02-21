New images of teen found dead beside vacant East Point home released

article

Police in East Point hope new images released by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children will help investigators identify a young woman who appeared to have been assaulted and dumped beside a vacant home earlier this month.

Emergency workers responded just after midnight on Feb. 12 to a home in the 2200 block of Ben Hill Road near East Point Fire Station 4. East Point police said the young woman was later pronounced dead.

FORENSIC ARTISTS WORK TO BRING CLOSURE FOR UNIDENTIFIED CHILDREN FOUND DEAD

Investigators said teen was killed and then dumped at the home.

An autopsy determined she died from blunt force trauma.

(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children released images of the jewelry the young woman was wearing at the time of her death.

She was wearing a gold necklaces that said "2005."

(National Center for Missing & Exploited Children)

She also wore an anklet with the word "Wixked."

Police do not have a suspect or motive yet.

This GBI sketch shows a teen found dead beside an East Point home on the morning of Feb. 12, 2022. (Georgia Bureau of Investigation)

Anyone who recognizes the young woman or knows anything about the case is asked to call East Point police at 404-761-2177.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____