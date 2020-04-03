New Georgia business idea to support medical staff during COVID-19 gets nationwide attention

A local family business thinks outside of the box to spread positivity and help their business stay alive.

Charles Craton describes the COVID-19 pandemic as “catastrophic.” And he says his business, Craton Promotions, is feeling the effects. His son, Thomas agrees, “I mean basically outside of this our business is shut down.”

That’s why Charles and Thomas did some quick thinking to keep their business alive. They are now selling shirts that say, ‘My Superheroes Wear Masks.’ It’s a strong message, meant for the first responders and medical staff on the front line against COVID-19.

“We feel like this is a really great opportunity for our citizens around the country to rally around our medical community,” says Charles. Nationwide, people are doing just that.

So far, the business has sold hundreds of shirts in Georgia, Mississippi, Florida, California and even New York.

Not only are people buying the shirts, but healthcare workers and first responders are noticing, too. Thomas says, “I’ve gotten countless messages from people on Instagram and Facebook from people I’ve never met just thanking me, saying ‘hey, thank you for showing your appreciation to us, we’ve never gotten something like this for us before.’”

The work crew is down to only 4 people now, but Charles says, “we feel like it’s something we can do, and it’s hard to do much of anything right now. We may be shipping these from our garage before this is all over, depending on how we’re able to do it legally. But whatever we have to do, we’re going to do.”

If you’re interested in buying a T-Shirt of your own, you can click here.

$5 out of every shirt bought, goes to the "All of Us Combat Coronavirus Campaign."

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

