New film features controversial traffic stop death of metro Atlanta deacon

A special film screening tonight will explore the fight for justice following the death of Johnny Hollman, a deacon who died after a controversial traffic stop in southwest Atlanta.

The documentary, What About the Deacon, delves into the events surrounding Hollman's case, which sparked widespread outrage.

The 62-year-old was reportedly tased by former Atlanta police officer Kiran Kimbrough after he refused to sign a ticket following a minor car crash. Hollman’s death raised questions about the use of force and police accountability.

PREVIOUS STORIES

The screening will take place at 7 p.m. in the Carl & Mary Ware Building at Clark Atlanta University. Attendees can expect a detailed account of the case and its impact on calls for justice and reform in Atlanta.

The event is open to the public and aims to encourage dialogue about systemic issues in policing and community relations. Click here for more information.