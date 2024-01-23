Need a 'digital detox?' A licensed therapist gives tips on taking a break from your phone

When it comes to social media and smartphone apps, licensed therapist Jody Baumstein, who works with the Children's Healthcare of Atlanta Strong4Life program, says, while we may be doing the swiping and scrolling, we are not calling the shots.

"These (social media apps) are designed to keep you engaged," Baumstein says. "It's incredibly powerful technology. So, if you're feeling like you don't have control, it's not your fault."

But taking back control can be tricky.

"Some people go to one extreme, and do not have any social media," Baumstein says. "Some people are on it all the time. I think most people are actually looking for a sweet spot, which is that, 'I can use it in a way that's helpful to me. But I have limits and boundaries.'"

If you're feeling like cutting back on your device time, start with features that allow you to restrict how much time you are spending on social media.

"There are limits you can place on certain apps," Baumstein says. "And it will shut you out after you have exceeded that amount."

When you reach for your phone, she says, stop and think about why, what you are missing.

"Some teenagers will say, 'You know, I've got 100 likes on my last post, but I don't have anybody to talk to,'" Baumstein says. "So, what's really going on here? Well, if we look at what the actual need is, it's ‘I need connection.’ That's probably not going to be the way to get it."

When you are on your phone, tap into how you are feeling.

"Some people will say that they feel more anxious even while they're engaged in it, and yet they can't stop," Baumstein says. "Some people will notice actual tension in their body but can't shut it off. How do you feel after you've used it? Do you feel drained? Do you feel discouraged? Do you feel like your confidence and self-esteem took a hit?"

If you answer "yes" to any of those questions, it may be time to scale back on how much time you are spending on social media.

"The goal is to set yourself up for success, not to make yourself feel worse," she says.

"Some people do want a hard stop: 'I'm just not going to do this for a month or a week,'" Baumstein says. "And, if that works for you, great. I find that, for a lot of people, that can feel very, very jarring and also feel like it's setting them up to fail."

Try cutting back 15 minutes at a time.

"There can be a lot of power in shutting off your phone, putting it in another room," Baumstein says.

And, finally, she says, focus on what you are gaining by getting more control over your social media usage, rather than what you are giving up.

You may find you have more time to exercise or pick up the phone more often to call people and have real conversations.