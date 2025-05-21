Cobb County principal, athletic director reassigned after coach controversy

The Brief Campbell High School's principal and athletic director have been assigned to other schools in Cobb County for the next school year. The move follows the high school's controversial decision to terminate the contracts of two longtime basketball coaches. Both coaches have been reinstated following public outcry over the move.



A Cobb County high school principal and athletic director who received criticism over their decision to fire two longtime basketball coaches have been reassigned.

The move comes after the county reinstated Campbell High School coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn.

The backstory:

Earlier this year, McClure and Gwyn were told that their contracts with Campbell High School would not be renewed.

The two coaches have a combined 1,200 career wins, including 16 region titles. The school gym was renamed after them six years ago.

In an email to FOX 5, a district spokesperson did not explain the reasoning behind the two coaches' departures, but the coaches say they were told it was due to allotment.

The community quickly rallied around them, with more than 4,000 people signing a petition to get their jobs back. Community members also showed up at a school board meeting in March to show their support and demand they get their jobs back.

Coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn react to news they were reinstated. (FOX 5)

After the wave of support, Cobb Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced that they would investigate the school's decision.

"In over three decades of education, I have rarely seen the amount of love and support for a coach, as I have from the Campbell community for both coaches McClure and Gwyn," Ragsdale said.

In April, Ragsdale announced the two were offered new contracts, which both had accepted.

SEE ALSO:

Dig deeper:

Following May's school board meeting, officials said that Campbell High School principal Vanessa Watkins would be reassigned to Betty Gray Middle School.

Assistant principal and athletic director James Thigpen will move to Kennesaw Mountain High School.

Vanessa Watkins and James Thigpen (Cobb County Schools)

The new principal will be Paul Gillihan, who headed Wheeler High School in Marietta.

Officials did not say if the moves were in connection with the previous investigation.

They start their new roles on July 1.