Campbell High community rallies to reinstate beloved basketball coaches

The Campbell High School community is rallying around two long-time high school basketball coaches.

Randy McClure and James Gwyn were fired from their teaching and coaching jobs at Campbell high school.

Big picture view:

Current and former students showed up at the Cobb County School Board meeting to demand the two men get their jobs back.

Cobb County School Superintendent said an investigation is underway. Many tried to convince the board to reinstatement the two men to their coaching and teaching positions. "In over three decades of education, I have rarely seen the amount of love and support for a coach, as I have from the Campbell community for both coaches McClure and Gwyn," said Superintendent Chris Ragsdale.

What they're saying:

Several people spoke about the coaches during Thursday's Cobb County School Board meeting. Many in the crowd wore blue to show their support. "Coach Gwyn and Coach McClure spent 30 years dedicating their lives to Cobb County and the Smyrna community. How they were removed is a shame, and they deserve better," said Justin Gwyn.

The coaches were told it was due to allotment, basically each school only has a specific number of positions. Supporters say it just doesn't make any sense. "Coach McClure was my coach. He just taught me, discipline, how to be a better person," said Ric-Kell Holmes, a former student.

"I was in the physical science class under McClure and because of him I became a nurse and my love for science," said Cassandra Ridgeway.

Dig deeper:

The two have a combined 1,200 career wins, including 16 region titles. The school gym is even named after them.

It's not just athletics; both excelled in the classroom. Gwyn was a school administrator for 11 years and summer school site principal for eight. McClure served as the science department chair for more than 20 years and was teacher of the year three times.

What's next:

The superintendent went on to say, "When I learned of the way they were let go, I immediately and personally initiated a review of that decision. That review has now resulted in an investigation."

The coaches are grateful for the tremendous amount of support. "To see that and realizing we touched that many students to it for them to care enough to still now come out and show support for us," said Gwyn.