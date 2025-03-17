Petition seeks to stop termination of beloved Campbell HS basketball coaches

article

The Brief Community support grows: A petition is demanding that Campbell High School reinstate basketball coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn after they were unexpectedly informed their contracts would not be renewed. Decades of dedication: The coaches have a combined 1,200 victories, 70 years at the school, and numerous leadership roles, including department chairs and administrative positions. Call to action: Supporters are urging the Cobb County School Board to reconsider the decision, arguing the coaches at least deserve an honorable exit.



A high school community is rallying to save the jobs of two beloved Cobb County basketball coaches.

What we know:

An online petition states that administrators informed Campbell High School coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn that they would not receive new contracts—without warning.

The school named the gym after the coaches six years ago.

What they're saying:

The petition says that, between them, McClure and Gwyn have 1,200 victories and 70 years at the school. It also states that the coaches had already begun planning for the 2025-2026 basketball seasons.

Additionally, Coach McClure served as the science department chair for more than 20 years and was awarded Teacher of the Year three times, according to the petition.

The petition says that Coach Gwyn served as a Campbell administrator for 11 years, summer school site principal for 8 years, and business department chair for 4 years.

The petition also states that the coaches were denied the opportunity to personally inform their coaching staff, athletes, parents, or the broader community of the "heartbreaking" news.

What you can do:

The petition is calling upon parents, students, alumni, supporters, and fellow educators to sign and urge the Cobb County School Board to halt the terminations.

If nothing else, the petition says, the coaches deserve an honorable exit from a lifetime of service to Campbell High School.