Campbell High coaches reinstated amid massive outcry
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Two long-time high school basketball coaches who were recently let go will now be back on the court.
Coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn learned earlier this year that their contracts would not be renewed.
On Thursday, they learned their jobs had been reinstated.
The backstory:
Campbell High School coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure have dedicated their lives to teaching and coaching at Campbell High School for decades. The two coaches have a combined 1,200 career wins, including 16 region titles. The school gym is even named after them.
Earlier this year, they were told their contracts were not going to be renewed. The community quickly rallied around them. More than 4,000 people signed a petition to get their jobs back. Community members also showed up at last month's school board meeting to show their support and demand they get their jobs back.
Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he would look into it.
What they're saying:
Thursday night came the words the coaches have been praying to hear.
"I recommended Coach McClure and Coach Gwyn be offered contracts for rehiring by the county school district for the school year 25-26," said Superintendent Ragsdale.
The coaches say they're grateful for all the support they've received. They're ecstatic they have new contracts and can't wait to get back to work.
"Ready to go back tomorrow, I'll be doing workouts, trying to catch up with the six weeks that we lost, so we can get back to being competitive," said Coach McClure.
"Obviously, signing this contract was pretty satisfying because we weren't sure we'd be able to sign another one," said Coach Gwyn.
The Source: FOX 5's Denise Dillon spoke with Campbell High School coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure for this article.