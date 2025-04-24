Campbell High coaches reinstated amid massive outcry

The Brief When Campbell High School basketball coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn were told their contracts would not be renewed, the community rallied around them, signing a petition with more than 4,000 signatures and showing up in force at the Cobb County School Board meeting. The two men have been at the school for a combined 69 years. The school gym is named after them. Thursday night, Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale announced the two were offered new contracts, and both accepted.



Two long-time high school basketball coaches who were recently let go will now be back on the court.

Coaches Randy McClure and James Gwyn learned earlier this year that their contracts would not be renewed.

On Thursday, they learned their jobs had been reinstated.

The backstory:

Campbell High School coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure have dedicated their lives to teaching and coaching at Campbell High School for decades. The two coaches have a combined 1,200 career wins, including 16 region titles. The school gym is even named after them.

Earlier this year, they were told their contracts were not going to be renewed. The community quickly rallied around them. More than 4,000 people signed a petition to get their jobs back. Community members also showed up at last month's school board meeting to show their support and demand they get their jobs back.

Cobb County School Superintendent Chris Ragsdale said he would look into it.

What they're saying:

Thursday night came the words the coaches have been praying to hear.

"I recommended Coach McClure and Coach Gwyn be offered contracts for rehiring by the county school district for the school year 25-26," said Superintendent Ragsdale.

The coaches say they're grateful for all the support they've received. They're ecstatic they have new contracts and can't wait to get back to work.

"Ready to go back tomorrow, I'll be doing workouts, trying to catch up with the six weeks that we lost, so we can get back to being competitive," said Coach McClure.

"Obviously, signing this contract was pretty satisfying because we weren't sure we'd be able to sign another one," said Coach Gwyn.