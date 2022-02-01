Ric Flair announces split from wife Wendy Barlow after separation

article

It appears that Ric Flair and his wife are calling it quits.

The Nature Boy posted on Twitter on Monday that he and his wife, Wendy Barlow are going their separate ways.

The 72-year-old wrestling legend who was born Richard Morgan Fliehr, said the split comes after some time apart.

Flair wrote in a tweet:

"After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!

Flair married Barlow in North Florida in September 2018 in a low-key affair ceremony. The Undertaker was in attendance and Dolph Ziggler walked the bride down the aisle.

The couple reportedly dated for several years before eventually tying the knot.

"This Is An Opportunity For Wendy Who Spent Four Years Taking Care Of Me Every Day During My Period Of Illness. She Deserves Every Minute Of The Rest Of Her Life To Be Who She Is- Lovely, Kind Hearted, Intelligent; And Not Have To Take Care Of Me!" Flair wrote in another tweet.

The couple had been together eight months when he was hospitalized following a health scare. Flair has been battling a heart condition for years and the pro-wrestler has opened up to FOX 5 Atlanta on several occasions about his health.

Flair was later released from the hospital following surgery and had several months of recovery.

The wrestling star soon was back on the road following his recovery. In August, Flair told TMZ he asked to be released from his WWE contract.

"FYI- Traveling Around The Country With Me Is Not An Easy Job! Thank You Wendy For All You Have Done! The Door Is Never Closed! Please Respect Who She Is & Who I Am," Flair wrote.

Despite the wedding ceremony, there are several reports Flair and Barlow never formally signed the marriage license needed in the state of Florida.

Barlow was Flair’s fifth wife.

The Nature Boy has been a fixture of the Atlanta sports world outside of wrestling. In 2018, Flair began to root for the Georgia Bulldogs after his daughter-in-law began attending there. He has also had the honor of hammering in the Gold Spike at a Five Stripes match and hyping the Atlanta Falcons whenever he can.

Flair will celebrate his 73rd birthday later this month.

