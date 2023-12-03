National Cookie Day 2023 | Where you can get your free cookies in metro Atlanta

article

Monday, Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day, and the sweet deals are already rolling in. Here's where you can score a free cookie in metro Atlanta.

Great American Cookies

If you buy five cookies, you'll get one free. Check out the menu.

Insomnia Cookies

Cookie "superfans" can participate in Insomnia's Ultimate Cookie Lover Contest and giveaways across Instagram and TikTok for chances to win treats, swag and gift cards.

More deals:

Get a free Classic cookie and $1 Deluxe cookie in-store when you show the Insomnia App or online with any in-app delivery.

Buy 12 cookies online, get 12 cookies for free. This offer is only valid for Classic cookie 12-packs .

Buy six cookies in-store, get six cookies for free. This offer is only valid for Classic cookie six-packs .

CookieMagic members can get a free six-pack of cookies, no purchase necessary, by presenting their membership in-store or adding the free six-pack product to their cart in-app or online while logged in to their CookieMagic account.

Johnny Rockets

If you mention National Cookie Day in-store, you can get a free chocolate chip cookie with any purchase until Dec. 8.

Subway

Subway MVP Rewards members who buy a six-inch or footlong sub at participating locations can get a free cookie. Learn more.

Tiff's Treats

Tiff's Treats is giving away one free chocolate chip cookie per customer on Dec. 4.

Do you know of a deal not on this list? Email newstipsatlanta@fox.com for consideration.