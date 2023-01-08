UGA students get in the zone for game day

It is the final countdown to kickoff, and University of Georgia students are ready for the College Football National Championship.

"I'm so excited," one student said. "It was so fun last year with the game, and I'm just ready for this year. I really, really hope it goes well."

UGA students are not only getting ready for the first day of the Spring semester Monday, but also for their beloved bulldogs returning to college football's biggest stage for the second year in a row.

"I don't want to go to class first," another student said. "I feel like they should have canceled it, but you still got to go."

Restaurants and bars in downtown Athens are expecting a huge turnout Monday. Eddie's Calzones and Drafts saw big crowds for last year's national championship, so staff are prepping for something similar this year.

"They're going to be lined up past the door around the corner, and we're just gonna have a good time because it's Georgia," said Gloria Clark.

The restaurant, like most of the downtown area, was pretty quiet on Sunday, but Clark says Monday will be a completely different story.

"If they are coming, come early," she said. "Come eat, enjoy yourself and watch the game, because we have five big-screen TVs."

Besides the restaurants and bars in Athens, students are expected to pack Stegeman Coliseum to watch the game on the big screen.

If UGA can pull off back-to-back National Championships by beating TCU, the plan for some is to go downtown to celebrate.

"I am going to come down here right after the game to have a big party," someone said.

"I am excited to see downtown packed again," a student said. "It was pretty cool last year."