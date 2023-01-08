Gov. Kemp proclaims Jan. 9 Hunker Down Day ahead of 2023 National Championship

article

Gov. Brian Kemp has proclaimed Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 Hunker Down Day. The governor wants to see you decked out in red and black, supporting the University of Georgia Bulldogs on game day.

Kemp announced his proclamation on Twitter, including a document with an official seal.

"Just as I did before last year’s big #NationalChampionship win, I am proclaiming game day (Mon., Jan. 9) as #HunkerDownDay in Georgia," he tweeted. "Join @GAFirstLady, the girls, and me in wearing Red & Black tomorrow to show support for our @GeorgiaFootball Bulldogs."

Kemp and his family will be wearing their garb in California. They arrived there Saturday afternoon to get ready for game day.

Kickoff on ESPN happens at 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time/6:30 p.m. Central Time. FOX 5 has everything you need to know in order to watch the Dawgs take on TCU's Horned Frogs posted here.