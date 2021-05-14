Restaurants offering special deals to celebrate National Biscuit Day

Restaurants are celebrating National Biscuit Day with some special offers for customers.

Fast-food chain Popeyes will be giving away a free biscuit and along with small drink with any $5 purchase through the app or online. When ordering, you have to use the code "#SoDry" during check out—a nod to the endless memes about the plight of eating Popeyes' biscuits without a beverage handy.

But Popeyes isn't the only chain participating in National Biscuit Day. Red Lobster is also celebrating with a contest called the "Big Cheese" Biscuit Sweepstakes where one Red Lobster Rewards member can win the prestigious title of "Chief Biscuit Officer" status for the year.

The grand prize comes $1,000 in Red Lobster gift cards, an opportunity to share their opinions on new dishes that haven't yet hit the menu yet, and of course, extra Cheddar Bay Biscuits to take home after dinner or with any to go or delivery order.

