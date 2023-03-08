Video: Georgia man found dead in rug seen walking in Baton Rouge prior to death

article

New surveillance video from a Baton Rouge business appears to show a 42-year-old Georgia father of five walking along a busy road just hours before being reported missing on Feb. 23.

The body of Nathan Millard, a Covington resident who was in the area on a business trip, was found Monday behind an abandoned funeral home wrapped in a rug and plastic.

WBRZ reports Millard, seen wearing a black shirt, was walking next to another person wearing a light-colored shirt. That person appears to be stumbling a bit while Millard appears to be walking fine.

The video was captured by a business’ surveillance camera along Florida Boulevard, just blocks from the Greyhound Bus Station. The two were walking towards Interstate 110, with Millard possibly heading back to the downtown area where he was staying.

New video offers piece of the timeline in Nathan Millard’s disappearance

Baton Rouge Police say Millard left Happy’s Irish Pub along 3rd Street near Convention Street around 10:30 p.m. after being cut off by the bartender. The pub is located just 500 feet away from where he was staying in the downtown district.

Investigators say from there they were able to trace Millard’s whereabouts over the course of the next few hours using available surveillance video provided to them.

Police revealed Tuesday during a press conference Millard was seen at the bus station around 11:30 p.m. on Feb 22. He was confronted by a security guard who believed he looked out of place, but not out of sorts, and offered to help him get a ride back to the downtown district. Police say Millard declined and left the area soon after.

"At no point in time on any of the information that we received or the videos that we’ve seen does Mr. Millard appear to be in any sort of distress," said Captain Kevin Heinz, who heads the Baton Rouge Police Department’s Special Victim Unit. "He appeared to be at those locations under his own power, and it didn’t appear that there was anything taking place criminally."

Millard would last be seen around 4:30 a.m. on Feb. 23, but police would not say where. Investigators want the person who was with him to come forward and confirm that location with them.

He would be reported missing the next day when he missed a morning appointment.

His body would be found 11 days later less than two miles north of the Greyhound station.

Nathan Millard’s body had no signs of trauma, authorities say

Monday, Millard’s body was found behind an abandoned funeral home in the 2900 block of Scenic Highway.

"It does appear he was left there, but that’s not where, mostly not where, he died," said Capt. Heinz.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy J. Paul, Jr. read from the preliminary autopsy report.

"No evidence of internal or external trauma noted. The final autopsy results pending further studies including toxicology testing," Chief Paul said.

The chief did not reveal what they believe the final autopsy results would render, but said, at this point, there are no indications of foul play.

Investigators say they want to speak with whoever was with Millard last. He believes it is the best chance to find out exactly what happened.

"If something happened and there was a moment of panic, come forward, we just want to know what happened to him," said Capt. Heinz.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about the case to call the Baton Rouge Police Department or Capitol Region Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

Nathan Millard's business trip to Baton Rouge

Friends of Millard told FOX 5 he was in Baton Rouge for a business trip. By all accounts, the trip was going well.

Matt Still, who has known Millard since middle school, says he met with a client just hours before going to the pub and was scheduled to meet with a client the next day. When he did not show, the police were notified.

Officers found all of Millard’s belongings exactly where he left them that night in his hotel room, his cell phone was found blocks away.

Still says his credit card was used at least twice. His American Express card was found, but not his ID.

"It’s just a situation you never ever expect to happen close to you," he told FOX 5's Joi Duke on Tuesday.

Millard’s family is now planning to lay him to rest. Those details have not yet been released.

This story being reported out of Atlanta