Naked man in Buckhead inspires police 'strike team' for homeless situations

A naked man who casually walks down Peachtree Street in Buckhead and even relieves himself there has prompted increased scrutiny of public nuisance issues.

Some of those issues are believed to be due to mental impairment.

Mothers snapped photos of the naked individual and sent them to their representative with the Atlanta City Council.

"I want this stopped," said Mary Norwood.

A council colleague, Keisha Waites, is also looking for an answer to curtail the abnormal behavior.

She has had conversations with Darin Schierbaum, the interim Atlanta chief, as well as officials with PAD, the pre-arrest diversion program.

"They have agreed to send strike teams to these locations," Waites told FOX 5.

PAD employs counselors, including mental health therapists.

The idea is to send counselors out and allow them to take the lead backed up by an officer.

Waites said the naked man and others require help which they do not get by simply going in and out of a jail cell.

On Wednesday, the entire council will get the chance to weigh in when a special meeting will be held to examine the problem.