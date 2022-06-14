Expand / Collapse search
Habitually naked man in Buckhead draws concerns from Atlanta City Council members

By
Published 
Buckhead
FOX 5 Atlanta

Councilwoman concerned over nude man on Buckhead sidewalks

Councilwoman Mary Norwood, of District 8, expressed her concerns towards the public safety committee after receiving complaints and pictures of a nude man on the streets of Buckhead.

ATLANTA - A naked man is stirring a fuss in Buckhead

An Atlanta City Council member from the community, Mary Norwood, talked about emails sent to her while she participated in a meeting of the public safety panel.

"I don't want to have to hear from one more mom who tells me she was glad her kids were not in the car when driving home from church with this man, naked, out there on Peachtree [Road] for everyone to see," Norwood recounted one of the complaints.

Evidently, the activity is no prank. The man has been seen too many times since late May. 

In the room with Norwood and the other members were the Atlanta police chief and the chief of corrections.

"Mental problems, whatever it may be, get this stopped," she said.

Corrections chief Elder Dancy said efforts are being made to provide treatment at the jail for compromised individuals.

He said a doctor from Emory Health Systems visits twice a week for interviews. Dancy added medication is dispensed along with arrangements for after care.