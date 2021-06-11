'My babies lives were almost taken ': Brookhaven mother stabbed multiple time on on trail speaks out

The man accused of stabbing a pregnant Brookhaven mother in front of her young son will remain in jail. A DeKalb County judge denied 30-year-old Christopher Jones's request for bond Friday afternoon.

The 34-year-old woman who survived that brutal attack is now sharing her story exclusively with FOX 5 News. Valerie Kasper said the baby is doing well and it’s a miracle her womb wasn't punctured during the stabbing. She said every day still has its challenges as she continues to recover from her injuries but she is making progress.

Valerie Kasper said it's a relief knowing her alleged attacker will stay behind bars and she never wants to see him again. She's constantly having flashbacks and thinking about Saturday's attack.

Kasper doesn't know how the family survived that stabbing, calling it was a miracle.

"My life was almost taken. Both my babies' lives were almost taken," Kasper said.

She explained Saturday's brutal attack will be an emotional scar on her family forever.

"I had a pretty horrible night. I was just in a lot of pain. The old pains were still there and the new pains were there. It's a struggle to sleep but it was worse," Kasper said.

The 34-year-old is recovering from multiple surgeries and an emergency C-section. Kasper said someone stabbed her four times while she walked along the Peachtree Creek Greenway with her 3-year-old son.

"I was like feet away from my car and he ran up behind me. They had to repair my colon and my liver. But they didn't have to remove anything and it wasn't severe. Somehow, you can get stabbed four times and misses everything. It was a miracle," Kasper described of her injuries.

Christopher Jones (DeKalb County Sheriff's Office)

Brookhaven police believe the man who stabbed Kasper, who was five months pregnant at the time, Christopher Jones. Investigators said Jones didn't resist arrest and admitted to stabbing Kasper, who is also a teacher.

"I don't want to see his body ever again but to know that he's not on the streets is a huge comfort. What happened to me is horrible and obviously should happen to anyone else so I think he needs to be put away," Kasper said.

Investigators believe mental illness did play a role in this incident.

Kasper said her newborn baby is doing okay despite being born at 25 weeks. However, she said she is worried about her three-year-old who witnessed someone assaulting his mother.

"I feel like he will remember it so I think about that all the time. I'm very nervous about it."

Jones faces several felony charges including aggravated battery and cruelty to children. No word on his next court date.

Kasper said she expects to be discharged from the hospital tomorrow. Her newborn baby boy will remain in the NICU for a few more months.

She also said support from around the world is helping her entire family get through this terrible situation.

