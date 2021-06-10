Arrest made in stabbing of pregnant woman on Brookhaven trail

Police have arrested a suspect in the stabbing of a pregnant woman in front of her young son while they were walking on a trail in Brookhaven.

Officials said on Saturday, June 5 at around 5:30 p.m., the woman was walking with her 3-year-old son on the Peachtree Creek Greenway when a stranger tried to talk to her.

When the woman tried to walk away, police said the man stabbed her in the back several times with a pocket knife and then fled on the greenway toward Corporate Boulevard.

Thursday, officials say they identified and arrested a suspect in the case. They will be announcing the identity and more details about the arrest at 2 p.m. at Brookhaven Police Headquarters. FOX 5 will stream the press conference live on this story.

According to a GoFundMe set up by a friend to help the family, the woman had to undergo an emergency C-section and surgery to repair her injured organs.

The victim and her newborn are both in stable condition, the friend wrote on the GoFundMe. The baby is now in the NICU.

"Although they are healing they have a long road ahead of them and a very prolonged hospital stay," the friend wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe page has raised over $66,000 of its $70,000 goal.

If you have any information about the stabbing, please call the Brookhaven Police Department at 404-637-0477 or by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).

