Museum of Design Atlanta shifts summer camps online

With topics including game design, space travel, and circuitry, it shouldn’t come as a big surprise that Museum of Design Atlanta is turning to technology to keep its summer camp programs on-track this year.

Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, MODA made the decision to shift campMODA 2020 online, presenting a series of design and technology-focused virtual programs aimed at students in second through twelfth grades. MODA’s week-long programs will continue through August 7th — the entire camp schedule with details on each program may be found here.

We’ve spent some time at MODA camps in the past, checking out the way the facility uses design and technology to keep students entertained and educated during the summer months. This year, staffers say the camps will balance live instruction and self-guided activities, with a planned breakdown of roughly 20 hours of live programming per week and 15 to 25 hours of self-guided activities. Scheduled topics include Game Design with Roblox Studio, Mars 2020: Space Base and Rover Design, Making Music: Sound & Circuits, and Minecraft: Designing Green Architecture to Make a Difference.

Registration for campMODA 2020 is open now — more information may be found online here. And click on the video player in this article to watch our interview with MODA Executive Director Laura Flusche, who explains the decision to move camps online this year and how the process will work for families.