Murder of Atlanta car salesman remains unsolved two years after his death

By and FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Downtown
Family hasn't given up hope man's killers can be caught 2 years later

Deandre Houston was shot and killed Downtown in 2021. His mother is searching for closure.

ATLANTA - It's been two years since the day someone gunned down 29-year-old Deandre Houston while he was walking to his car from a hookah bar on Luckie Street. There still hasn't been closure for the car salesman's mother Kischa Houston.

"I'm really, really wanting his killers to be apprehended," she said. "The need to be out the streets."

Atlanta police have worked the case for 730 days. Investigators say three people in a stolen Nissan approached Houston before one of those people shot him. 

Two people were caught on security cameras. 

Possible suspects in car salesman murder

Atlanta police hope this newly released surveillance video will stir up new leads in the murder of the car salesman.

"I know it’s not easy, but I know somebody knows something," Kischa Houston said.

The family marked the first anniversary of Deandre's death with a balloon release, and they plan to gather again with the same plea for justice.

"They don’t need to be out here still walking around like it’s all good," Kischa said. "You took a good person away from me, every time I think about his smile."