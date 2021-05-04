Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
10
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
from WED 12:06 AM EDT until WED 11:00 AM EDT, Cobb County, Douglas County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Warning
until TUE 11:45 PM EDT, Irwin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 8:24 PM EDT until WED 12:15 AM EDT, Heard County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Murder victim's mother, Atlanta businessman make plea for justice in salesman's shooting

By
Published 
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Search for gunmen in deadly shooting

Atlanta police are searching for the gunmen wanted in connection to the murder of a deadly car salesman.

ATLANTA - The mother of murder victim DeAndre Houston made a direct appeal for help and a call for justice Monday. Someone fatally shot her son, a 29-year-old car salesman, as he left the Hookah Bar and Bistro on Luckie Street the night of January 7. Tuesday, Atlanta Police released surveillance video of the men they describe as the shooting suspects who remain on the run.

"Could you please, please help with apprehending the murderers of my son DeAndre Houston? I know you guys don't want to be known as snitches or whatever, but if this was your son or your father or your brother or your uncle, you would be out here saying the same thing," Houston said during a news conference at Atlanta Police Headquarters.

Possible suspects in car salesman murder

Atlanta police hope this newly released surveillance video will stir up new leads in the murder of the car salesman.

APD Commander Daniel Genson hopes the surveillance video will stir up new leads in the murder of the car salesman.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

"While he was walking to his car, he was approached by a dark Nissan that had been carjacked. There were three suspects associated with that vehicle. As Mr. Houston was walking to his car, one of the three suspects shot Mr. Houston and killed him. They abandoned the car at Donald Lee Hollowell and fled from there," said Commander Genson, after he announced a $10,000 reward from Crime Stoppers Atlanta.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

Steven Hennesy of the Hennessy Auto Group said Houston was one his best employees. He said Houston started working for him after leaving law school a couple of years ago to make money for law school tuition.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

"He was everybody's favorite employee. Hardworking, dedicated with a great attitude. Just a great young man. Who knows what this young man would've become. I really hope someone will come forward in this case, especially since there is a reward," Hennesy said.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

Ms. Houston said her son had a way of connecting with people and caring for people in a very special way.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

"I never thought I'd be in this situation because he did everything we thought you could do to keep you from this situation with this unnecessary gun violence. These guys are out there and it's probably a matter of time before they kill somebody else," said Houston. "We're going to have to work together as Black people. This can't keep happening. We're killing all these good kids and killing all these good men and leaving all the rotten ones out here," Houston said Monday.

Deandre Houston (Family photo)

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.