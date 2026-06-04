Multiple shootings reported across Atlanta overnight

The Brief Three people were arrested after a parking lot shooting at a southwest Atlanta apartment complex that left two people injured. A woman and her 4-year-old child escaped injury after a man allegedly fired multiple shots at a vehicle in a city park. Another woman was shot during an attempted robbery in northwest Atlanta and is expected to survive.



Atlanta police investigated multiple shootings across the city overnight, including an apartment complex shooting that resulted in three arrests and two other incidents involving women who were targeted by gunfire.

Three arrested after apartment complex shooting

What we know:

The most recent incident happened at Harmony Plaza II apartments on Myrtle Drive, where police said two people were shot following an argument in the parking lot.

Investigators said at least one of the victims was an innocent bystander who was not involved in the dispute. Police identified that victim as a woman. Details about the second victim have not been released.

Authorities said both victims suffered minor injuries and are expected to survive.

Police later arrested three people on nearby Venetian Drive in connection with the shooting. Additional details about the suspects and charges were not immediately available.

Woman, child unharmed after gunfire at city park

What we know:

Earlier in the night, officers responded to Rodney Cook Sr. Park on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard after reports of a shooting involving a woman and her 4-year-old child.

According to investigators, the woman encountered a man at the park who then fired multiple shots at her vehicle while the child was still inside. Police said it appeared at least a dozen rounds were fired.

Neither the woman nor the child was injured.

The woman told investigators the suspect stole her purse and accused her of trying to locate and give away his dog.

No arrests had been announced in that case as of early Thursday.

Woman shot during attempted robbery

What we know:

The night's violence began shortly before 10 p.m. Wednesday near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway in northwest Atlanta.

Police responded to a Shell gas station and found a woman who had been shot during what investigators described as an attempted armed robbery.

Authorities believe the robbery occurred several blocks away on Lindsay Street and that the victim later made her way to the gas station.

The woman is expected to survive her injuries.

No arrests had been announced in that investigation.

What's next:

Atlanta police continue to investigate all three incidents.

This is a developing story. Above information is subject to change. Check back for updates.