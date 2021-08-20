Multiple officers injured while arresting armed suspect in Sandy Springs

article

A chase involving an Atlanta shooting suspect ended with a crash with multiple patrol cars in Sandy Springs.

A spokesperson for the Sandy Springs Police Department says the incident happened Friday morning while officers were assisting the Atlanta Police Department's Fugitive Unit with tracking a suspect connected to a shooting.

When officers tried to stop the man, police say he hit two of the patrol units on Georgia 400 South at Interstate 285.

At least one officer was injured in the collision.

After a brief struggle, the suspect was taken into custody. Officers say the suspect was armed during the incident.

"SSPD Officers were able to take this dangerous individual off our streets as he had already shot a person multiple times in Atlanta," the Sandy Springs Police Department said.

The investigation and crashed caused multiple lanes to be closed on Ga. 400. Drivers should try to use an alternative route due to heavy traffic.

