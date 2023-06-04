Multiple crashes shut down parts of I-75 in Marietta

article

Multiple accidents have shut down parts of Interstate 75 in Marietta Sunday.

Officials with the Marietta Police Department tell FOX 5 that two multi-vehicle accidents happened simultaneously shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday.

The first accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-75 just before the S Loop. Officials all but one lane are closed while crews work at the scene.

The second accident happened on the S Loop of South Marietta Parkway just east of I-75. Most of the west lanes have been shut down.

Officials have not said what caused the accidents. STEP traffic investigators have been called to the scene.

The condition of the drivers involved in both accidents have not been released.

Drivers should use alternate routes if possible and plan for long delays for the next few hours.